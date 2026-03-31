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Spring Blossoms by slater365
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Spring Blossoms

On our walk today the sun has brought out the spring blossoms. Thought a collage would do justice.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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