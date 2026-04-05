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IMG_1831 Kingfisher Mural
This mural is a visual map of the High St in Midsomer Norton in the guise of a Kingfisher.
Shame about the shadow!
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
5th April 2026 5:42pm
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What a fun find. Gorgeous street art
April 6th, 2026
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