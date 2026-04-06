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IMG_1847 Is that someone coming over ? by slater365
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IMG_1847 Is that someone coming over ?

A grab shot of George on the garden patio at the golf club. We call in often on walks and as a regular he is well known to some who like to make a fuss of him.
He is always a good subject to take a grab shot but he will never pose for one😂
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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