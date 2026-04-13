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Bluebells in the woods
Out with the dogs and a walk round the woods, plenty of Bluebells so I opted for a little collage.
The images don’t do them justice and they I found them difficult to photograph to show them off.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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