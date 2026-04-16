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IMG_2018 creamy lips by slater365
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IMG_2018 creamy lips

The Grandchildren enjoying strawberry milkshakes at Bills.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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