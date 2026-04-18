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IMG_2031 The West Doors of Bath Abbey by slater365
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IMG_2031 The West Doors of Bath Abbey

The West doors of Bath Abbey were given by the Bishop of Bath and Wells in the 15th Century.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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