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IMG_1702 Wells Market Place. by slater365
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IMG_1702 Wells Market Place.

Early morning in Wells Market place. Wells is the smallest City in England.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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