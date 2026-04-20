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IMG_2071 What’s that on the table. by slater365
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IMG_2071 What’s that on the table.

George keeping an eye out for a treat.
Typical Lab food comes first.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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