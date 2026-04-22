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IMG_2097 Please can wi have an ice cream by slater365
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IMG_2097 Please can wi have an ice cream

The village community cafe is open two days a week. They sell Doggy ice creams and George is very familiar on how to order. He also gets a treat.
Not a bad life. Very much a grab shot but missed the had out of the window with the treat.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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