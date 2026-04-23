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IMG_2136 Mr Peacock I Presume
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd April 2026 5:18pm
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