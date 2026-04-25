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IMG_2218 Crooklets Beach, Flexbury, Cornwall. by slater365
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IMG_2218 Crooklets Beach, Flexbury, Cornwall.

Unusual weather, Summer temperatures in April.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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