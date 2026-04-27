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117 / 365
IMG_4662 A walk on the beach
I picked out two people some distance away walking across the beach and seeing their reflection on the wet sand. The original image in colour but the image is more enhanced by making it black and white
Was taken with a 300 mm lens
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
27th April 2026 4:03pm
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Tia
ace
Great composition. Love that it’s m almost symmetrical!
April 27th, 2026
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