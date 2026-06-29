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IMG_3494 Scaly Wood Mushroom by slater365
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IMG_3494 Scaly Wood Mushroom

Todays find is a Scaly Wood Mushroom, which are edible. I don’t think I will be having it on my plate it’s nicer to see than to eat. Spot George in the background.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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