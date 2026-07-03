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184 / 365
Lynton and Lynmouth
Traveled along the coast road A39 to North Devon. Wonderful views of the coast traveling along the coastal edges of the Quantock hills and Exmoor.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
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3rd July 2026 12:54pm
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