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IMG_4819 by slater365
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IMG_4819

4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery
July 4th, 2026  
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