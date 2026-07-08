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IMG_4809 Finger Post near Porlock.
Saw this old road sign between Porlock and Lynmouth on the edge of Exmoor.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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Canon EOS 200D
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:58pm
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