Previous
IMG_2720 short back and sides. by slater365
191 / 365

IMG_2720 short back and sides.

Some Alpackers keeping cool in the hot days with a good haircut.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
July 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact