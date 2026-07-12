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IMG_3675 woodland walk by slater365
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IMG_3675 woodland walk

Still very hot. The heatwave is now starting to make us weary. Early start with the dogs but there was a nice cool breeze in the trees. Dogs enjoyed their hour ramble and when we got back to the car they both polished of a bowl of water each.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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