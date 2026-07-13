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IMG_3699 Smoke is up
With the hot weather arrives a lot of unwelcome visitors! FLY’S. So here we have our smoking goat who poofs out smelly smoke to deter the flys from hanging around to long.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2026 5:49pm
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