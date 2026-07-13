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IMG_3699 Smoke is up by slater365
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IMG_3699 Smoke is up

With the hot weather arrives a lot of unwelcome visitors! FLY’S. So here we have our smoking goat who poofs out smelly smoke to deter the flys from hanging around to long.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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