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Chew Valley Lake by slater365
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Chew Valley Lake

Had an appointment today and dropping down from the Mendip hills I saw this rather wonderful view of the lake. It was a bit hazy and the temp is in the mid 30’s and really muggy with it.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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