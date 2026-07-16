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IMG_3753 Winter Feed by slater365
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IMG_3753 Winter Feed

Came across this field all baled up ready for collection.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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