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IMG_3765 My Ball by slater365
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IMG_3765 My Ball

Not sure if this works. The focal point is the ball and faded focus on Freckles eye and nose. Should I have used his eye as the focal point.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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