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IMG_3695 Winter Barley
A breeze was blowing over the heads of the crop and it was quite mesmerising. Looked at the image in B&W and I liked the blur of the breeze.
Not quite as mesmerising
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
13th July 2026 11:26am
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Judith Johnson
ace
Nice capture of the windblown barley
July 18th, 2026
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