Previous
IMG_3695 Winter Barley by slater365
199 / 365

IMG_3695 Winter Barley

A breeze was blowing over the heads of the crop and it was quite mesmerising. Looked at the image in B&W and I liked the blur of the breeze.
Not quite as mesmerising
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Nice capture of the windblown barley
July 18th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact