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IMG_3536 Tall Pines by slater365
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IMG_3536 Tall Pines

A walk on the woodland walk at Mells. Saw these impressive tall pines standing on the river bank.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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