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IMG_3779 Breakthrough of light by slater365
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IMG_3779 Breakthrough of light

A shot of the tree canopy where the sun was beaming through.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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