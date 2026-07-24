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IMG_3847 She must have hollow legs by slater365
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IMG_3847 She must have hollow legs

My Granddaughter can eat so much, they say she is growing. Today she had her lunch and my Cornish pasty at the cafe. I did end up with the pastry ends! I suppose I should be thankful. Haha
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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