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IMG_3824 George and his stick by slater365
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IMG_3824 George and his stick

Messed about with this a bit to alter the background to black
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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