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IMG_3824 George and his stick
Messed about with this a bit to alter the background to black
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
206
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 1:29pm
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