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IMG_3515 Water attracts George by slater365
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IMG_3515 Water attracts George

A walk in Mells leads you to this waterfall, a choice place for George to cool down and have a swim.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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