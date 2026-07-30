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IMG_3971 A note for the delivery man by slater365
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IMG_3971 A note for the delivery man

My son had a delivery today. My Grandaughter decided to make a notice for her uncles front door to help. He had been working all night and was in bed trying to sleep so she did not want anyone to wake him up.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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