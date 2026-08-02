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IMG_4086 George,water and a ball by slater365
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IMG_4086 George,water and a ball

Another great day exploring and a great day for George who just loves the water. Don’t know if this break is more for George than it is for us.
One happy dog!
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Robin Slater

@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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