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IMG_4086 George,water and a ball
Another great day exploring and a great day for George who just loves the water. Don’t know if this break is more for George than it is for us.
One happy dog!
2nd August 2026
2nd Aug 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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365
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
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2nd August 2026 1:09pm
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