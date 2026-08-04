IMG_4309 leading light

To day we visited the Cauldy island and the home of an order of Cistercian Monks who live their lives on the island and their monastery. There have been many religious buildings on the island including an 11th Century Priory partly in ruins and partly an active place of worship. The image I took in the Church of St David another church dating back to the 11th Century and is still used as the church on the island and it is also the burial ground for the monks from the monastery. I saw the refraction of colours from the stain glass window shining on the face of Jesus and felt it was an image to capture. The wood carving is of Jesus after he had been taken down from the cross.