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IMG_4343 Saundersfoot
Today we took the bus with George to Saundersfoot. Spent a couple of hours walking around the coastal path. Great place to visit.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Robin Slater
@slater365
I am retired and live in Somerset and I guess I am a point and shoot person. I decided to set myself a challenge by...
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5th August 2026 1:26pm
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