Squatters! by sleepingexplorer
22 / 365

Squatters!

This used to be a swan’s nest, but since the swans and their cygnets are mobile these coots seem to have moved in.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
Photo Details

