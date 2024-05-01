Next
Heart shaped lock by sleepingexplorer
1 / 365

Heart shaped lock

A combination padlock shaped like a heart in red. The lock is open, the lock and the combination dials are silver metal. It’s on a brown mdf surface which has irregular marks on it.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise