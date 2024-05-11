Faded warning sign on a rusted cupboard

The sign used to have wording in red and a red circle with a cross through. The ghost of this can just be made out. The circle was around a human figure with a large hand outstretched. The streams of red brown rust have run down from the top of the cupboard doors with three dark stripes coming down through and either side of the sign.

There’s also paler smears of rust on the rest of the grey metal door. On the lower right is an area where the grey paint has come off and a red rusted patch is revealed with concentric circles of shades of red and brown.