Musk mallow by sleepingexplorer
Musk mallow

I think this is musk mallow, I looked it up after getting home.
Two purple cone-shaped flowers, sand and grass in the background.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
13% complete

