8 / 365
Eggo Santo
These were for sale in a shop in June.
Chocolate eggs with Santa Claus, fir trees, snowflakes, and snow on the packaging.
Are they leftover from Easter? From December?
Such a weird concept.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
0
0
Morphiaus
@sleepingexplorer
50
photos
0
followers
0
following
13% complete
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
9th June 2024 7:32pm
