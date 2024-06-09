Previous
Eggo Santo by sleepingexplorer
8 / 365

Eggo Santo

These were for sale in a shop in June.
Chocolate eggs with Santa Claus, fir trees, snowflakes, and snow on the packaging.
Are they leftover from Easter? From December?
Such a weird concept.
9th June 2024

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
