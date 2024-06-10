Previous
Reedy pond by sleepingexplorer
Reedy pond

A pond in the valley between sand dunes. The sky is getting cloudy but the sun still shines through. The pond is ringed by green reeds. The surface of the pond is still and it reflects the blue sky and the reeds.
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

@sleepingexplorer
