Detail of a gravestone by sleepingexplorer
15 / 365

Detail of a gravestone

Red marble with a carving of a rose, filled in with gold paint.
The upper part of the marble near the flower head is reflecting the sunlight.
A very thin strip of background to the left - the grass and trees of the graveyard.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
15% complete

