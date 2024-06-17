Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
15 / 365
Detail of a gravestone
Red marble with a carving of a rose, filled in with gold paint.
The upper part of the marble near the flower head is reflecting the sunlight.
A very thin strip of background to the left - the grass and trees of the graveyard.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Morphiaus
@sleepingexplorer
57
photos
1
followers
0
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
17th June 2024 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close