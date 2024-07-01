Next
Rosehips by sleepingexplorer
1 / 365

Rosehips

Visible are two oval rosehips, one is larger and deep red, the other is pale and smaller. The leaves are reflecting the blue light as the photo was taken in the evening light.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise