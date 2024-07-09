Previous
Next
Strawberry leaves in the rain by sleepingexplorer
9 / 365

Strawberry leaves in the rain

A pot with a strawberry plant. The leaves are weighted down by raindrops.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise