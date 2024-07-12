Previous
Next
A pane of glass by sleepingexplorer
12 / 365

A pane of glass

Textured panes of glass with black glossy frames; a white light shines through from the other side of the glass, and on the right hand side golden light reflects off a poster on the adjacent wall.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise