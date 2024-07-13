Sign up
12 / 365
Upper level
Taken from the far end of a row of seats in a theatre. The light shines in from a round window and reflects off of the black shiny floor.
Above the window is a round light which is also shining.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Morphiaus
@sleepingexplorer
8% complete
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
13th July 2024 5:04pm
