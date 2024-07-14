Previous
Passionflower by sleepingexplorer
13 / 365

Passionflower

An opened out passionflower on a vine which grows along someone’s fence that I often pass by on a walk.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
8% complete

