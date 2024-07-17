Previous
Weeds? by sleepingexplorer
4 / 365

Weeds?

Green grass.
In focus are two yellow flowers and a bud from the same plant. The flower heads are similar to dandelions, and the petals are closed in.
17th July 2024

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
5% complete

