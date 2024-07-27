Next
Taking off by sleepingexplorer
Taking off

There is a chair in front of a red brick wall. Brown leaves on the ground. To the right are some brambles hanging down with green unripe berries.
A blackbird has been perched on the chair and has just taken off to fly away.
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Morphiaus

@sleepingexplorer
Photo Details

