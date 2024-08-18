Previous
Flower in the sun by sleepingexplorer
87 / 365

Flower in the sun

Trumpet shaped purple ipomoea flower and heart shaped leaf. Translucent with the sun shining through. Against black netting and blue sky.
18th August 2024

