Previous
…WER… by sleepingexplorer
89 / 365

…WER…

The letter E key on my computer keyboard is sticking. I tried cleaning the keys with a small brush. I wish that had made it work again.
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Morphia

@sleepingexplorer
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise