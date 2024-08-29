Previous
Next
Little piles of leaves by sleepingexplorer
103 / 365

Little piles of leaves

I noticed these piles of leaves on a low wall and I think the children who live nearby have collected a range of things and ordered them in a row of neat little piles.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Morphia

@sleepingexplorer
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise