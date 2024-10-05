Previous
The horizon cuts through by sleepingexplorer
The horizon cuts through

Dried plants silhouetted against the river and sky. The plants have grown slanted in the prevailing wind but today the river is still and smooth.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Morphia

@sleepingexplorer
